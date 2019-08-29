Zachary Klezmer/Alexa Visconti

We happily announce the wedding of Zachary Klezmer and Alexa Visconti, married at San Francisco City Hall on Aug. 12, 2019, witnessed by family and friends. Alexa is a 2010 graduate of Heritage High School and 2016 graduate of CSU, East Bay. Zachary is a 2010 graduate of Liberty High School and 2015 graduate of CSU, Chico. They grew up in Brentwood and met at Edna Hill Middle School.

