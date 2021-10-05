Top photo: Mount Diablo State Park offers panoramic views from the summit at 3,849 feet high. When conditions are best, you can see almost 200 miles. Bottom photo: One of the many “share the road” signs along the turnouts.
This year, Mount Diablo State Park celebrates its 100th birthday. The mountain’s unique natural features have long inspired a special place in the hearts of the surrounding community and led to it becoming a park in 1921.
The public is invited to join California State Parks and its partners in celebrating Mount Diablo State Park’s centennial through the remainder of 2021. A celebration will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Cal State East Bay Concord campus, 4700 Ygnacio Valley Road in Concord.
People have been drawn for generations to Mount Diablo for its spectacular views from the summit that extend over 100 miles in all directions on a clear day, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Visitors have been attracted by the complex geology that has created amazing rock formations such as the “wind caves” at Rock City, and by the mountain’s variety of habitats that are home to over 600 species of plants and an array of wildlife ranging from creatures such as butterflies, bats and birds of prey that fly through the air, to tarantulas, bobcats, lizards, snakes and deer who are among the many animals that roam on land.
Though 100 years is a long history as a park, the importance of Mount Diablo was recognized long before that. For thousands of years, Native Americans were the caretakers of this land. Many groups considered and treated the mountain as a sacred place and continue to do so today.
Since becoming a state park in 1921, Mount Diablo has been protected as a natural area, and over the past 100 years the park has grown from only a few hundred acres to more than 20,000 acres. Today, it is a destination for those who would like to view wildlife and wildflowers, experience beautiful views, hike, camp, picnic, run, cycle, climb, ride horses, or gaze at the stars.
