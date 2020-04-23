Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery is hosting a kid-friendly art contest now through the end of the month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Participants are encouraged to submit Earth-themed artwork made from recycled items.
“We are asking that kids be resourceful and use items typically found in their garbage or recycle cart in keeping with the theme and also the stay-at-home orders,” said Sara Davis, community relations and outreach spokesperson. “This is the first time we have done this event, and it’s an attempt to give the kids something to do to stay engaged and for us to stay engaged with the public.”
Deadline for submittal is Thursday, April 30. Contestant’s artwork will be displayed on Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery’s Facebook page and will be voted on by the public from May 1 through May 8. The contest is open to ages 5 to 10, and there will be prizes for first, second and third place winners.
For more information, visit https://mdrr.com/kidscontest.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.