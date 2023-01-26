Music educator honored for his inspiration

Photo by Chris Campos

Emil Geddes was honored for his devotion and his inspiration Jan. 19, at the dedication of the renovated theater at Bristow Middle School on Minnesota Avenue.

”Never underestimate the power of music,” said Emil J. Geddes. He never has.

Working on his 56th year devoted to the education of Brentwood’s youth, Geddes was honored for his loyalty and his inspiration Thursday, Jan. 19, at the dedication of the renovated theater at Bristow Middle School on Minnesota Avenue.

Now it will be called the Emil J. Geddes Theater.

