A mysterious “heart fairy” has been making the rounds in Oakley’s Summer Lake neighborhood. Since the hearts first began appearing in front of homes, about 50 have received a surprise. Natalia and Elena Onichev, 3-year-old twin sisters, were excited to find a heart in their yard on May 5, when they would have been celebrating Cinco de Mayo with their family if not for COVID-19. “This handmade, green heart symbolizes something special … and definitely brought us some fun, excitement and hope during this pandemic time,” said the twins’ mother, Alicia Onichev. “Whoever this person is, thank you from all of us.”
WE'RE OPEN TO SERVE YOU
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Airplane pilot dies in crash at Byron Airport
- Global cannabis culture leader, COOKIES, opens Berner's Merced, increasing access to their world-famous genetics
- Contra Costa County officials expand on new health order
- Pinole man struck and killed on Highway 4
- East County residents rally to help community during coronavirus crisis
- COVID-19 testing made available to all residents in Contra Costa County
- East County U-pick season causes controversy
- Byron Union School District opens independent study school
- East Bay Regional Park District issues rattlesnake advisory
- A thank-you to the Brentwood Union School District teachers
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Plane crash at Byron Airport
- [Photos] Freedom High School cap and gown distribution
- [Photos] U-Pick cherry season
- [Photos] Liberty High School construction projects
- [Photos] Brentwood Farmers Market 4-25-2020
- [Photos] Heritage High School distributes cap and gowns to seniors
- [Photos] Covid 19 Pandemic in East County- A look through the lens
- [Photos] Discovery Bay Community Foundation cars and coffee parade
- [Photos] Food distribution in Brentwood
- [Photos] Byron vegetation fire 4-27-2020
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.