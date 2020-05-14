Heart Fairy

Photo courtesy of Alicia Onichev

mysterious “heart fairy” has been making the rounds in Oakley’s Summer Lake neighborhood. Since the hearts first began appearing in front of homes, about 50 have received a surprise. Natalia and Elena Onichev, 3-year-old twin sisters, were excited to find a heart in their yard on May 5, when they would have been celebrating Cinco de Mayo with their family if not for COVID-19. “This handmade, green heart symbolizes something special … and definitely brought us some fun, excitement and hope during this pandemic time,” said the twins’ mother, Alicia Onichev. “Whoever this person is, thank you from all of us.”

