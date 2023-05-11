The recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was called a success by one of its area hosts, the Brentwood Police Department.
The day, on April 22, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, according to a press release. It also is about “educating the general public about the potential abuse of medications” -- any unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries -- said Brentwood police Officer Lindzie Laughridge.
The Drug Enforcement Administration partners with law enforcement agencies twice a year, and it’s free to the public.
Laughridge said about 75 people showed up in Brentwood, and police collected “a variety of over-the-counter medications, from pill to liquid form, and we collected a total of 315 pounds of medications. Last April ,we collected 548.2 pounds of medications.”
The DEA then disposes of them by burning them, then safely disposing of the remnants, she said.
Laughridge said Take Back Day is important for both police and residents. “It is important to dispose of medications properly as a means to preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction,” she said “As of now, some of the CVS and Walgreens stores have medication drop-offs at their stores in front of the pharmacy department.”
She said she considered the Brentwood location a success. “I would say that just the fact we have so many residents come to the event to properly dispose of medications shows we have a community of people who care and want to do the right thing.
