Brentwood Police Department Logo_EDITORIAL ART

The recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was called a success by one of its area hosts, the Brentwood Police Department.

The day, on April 22, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, according to a press release. It also is about “educating the general public about the potential abuse of medications” -- any unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries -- said Brentwood police Officer Lindzie Laughridge.

The Drug Enforcement Administration partners with law enforcement agencies twice a year, and it’s free to the public.

