A local woman has written a book to help her readers discover a peaceful life.
Patricia McCulley titled her book “Breaking Strings: Pinocchio Tells the Truth About Being Free,” and has called it her life’s work. Presented in a workbook style, the reader can answer questions in the “how to be happy and peaceful” test.
“I wrote this book, and I dedicated it to my grandchildren who are young adults,” McCulley said. “I want to pass on what I know to them. In today’s world, it’s chaos … in my time, the hate, bitterness and anger were there still, but it was underground. Today it’s out in the open – and I’m not saying that’s good or bad – but I think it’s harder to grow up in the chaos of the world today.”
By passing on the truths and principles she discovered during her 80 years of life, McCulley hopes to make things a little easier for the youth of today.
Kylin is a ninth-grader from Brentwood. She read “Breaking Strings” and said the book inspired her to continue reaching for her goals and ignore any criticism she encountered along the way.
“Patricia’s book and reading these words helped me to want to continue to do my acts of kindness in spite of the criticism,” Kylin said. “Thank you, Patricia, for writing this book to help my generation to find their path in their life.”
Duane Davis also read McCulley’s book and said it helped him understand his younger brother, who has faced some major difficulties in his life. Davis said reading the book was an enlightening experience.
“It brought things to me that were good and things that were bad and how I may have caused some of the problems with my brother,” Davis said. “It brought a lot of things to light … it was positive.”
McCulley said she hopes to inspire her readers with hope and humor.
“There’s funny things in the book; it’s not all extremely serious,” she said. “I want to inspire people to be who they are, because they’re marvelous beings, and to encourage them to bring the best out in themselves.”
“Breaking Strings: Pinocchio Tells the Truth About Being Free” is available on www.barnesandnoble.com/ and www.Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.interdimensionalpress.com or email pcmcculley@gmail.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.