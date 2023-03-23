New book offers a relatable look at family life

DODDS

A new, locally published book takes a humorous look at life, marriage, raising a family and all the chaos entailed in that venture.

Written by Brentwood resident Carolyn Joyce Dodds, “This Crazy Little Thing Called Life – and other lies parents tell their children” is a collection of 10 years’ worth of award-winning weekly columns written for The Press between 2000 and 2010. Dodds’ thoughts on life, the stories of her own family and the challenges they faced charmed readers in East County then, and now await a new audience between the covers of this compilation.

“I do believe this book is super relatable to families with young children,” said Dodds. “I think every story I tell in the book — and we took over 220 of the best columns over 10 years and put them in this anthology — offers so much relatability to moms and dads … I’m not mocking anyone, but I am poking fun at the things that were serious at the time to offer levity.”

