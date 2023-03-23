New book offers a relatable look at family life

A new, locally published book takes a humorous look at life, marriage, raising a family and all the chaos entailed in that venture.
Written by Brentwood resident Carolyn Joyce Dodds, “This Crazy Little Thing Called Life – and other lies parents tell their children” is a collection of 10 years’ worth of award-winning weekly columns written for The Press between 2000 and 2010. Dodds’ thoughts on life, the stories of her own family and the challenges they faced charmed readers in East County then, and now await a new audience between the covers of this compilation.
“I do believe this book is super relatable to families with young children,” said Dodds. “I think every story I tell in the book — and we took over 220 of the best columns over 10 years and put them in this anthology — offers so much relatability to moms and dads … I’m not mocking anyone, but I am poking fun at the things that were serious at the time to offer levity.”
Dodds said her column got its start when she began writing informational pieces for The Press based on research she had done on her young son’s developmental disabilities. Faced with a legion of severe diagnoses for her son, and having a background in special education and deaf studies, Dodds dedicated herself to learning all she could about topics like sensory integration and informing the local community of her findings. Then-editor Rick Lemyre was open to her pieces, which she turned in on paper, and published them. Once, Dodds accidently turned her notes in. Reading them, Rick encouraged her to switch to a humorous column rather than straight nonfiction.
“Rick called me in and told me I should write like my notes because it was funny,” said Dodds. “This was like blogging before blogging, so I wrote something, and he printed it and it got really good feedback. So he gave me a weekly spot.”
As her popularity grew, Dodds’ anecdotes ended up in 11 local newspapers as a weekly column.
“It was just about life with my family,” she said. “I tell my adult son now that this is so much better than a baby book, because it’s our life, chronicled.”
“This Crazy Little Thing Called Life” is available through local historian Carol Jensen’s publishing company, Byron Hot Springs. Specializing in, but not limited to, historical treatises, Jensen said this book is “great domestic humor,” as relevant now as it was 20 years ago.
“Many women, and even some men, are going to read this and say, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me last night,’” said Jensen. “Some of us have disabled children of various types and Carolyn has one son that is (neuro normal) and all grown up, but her other son, also grown up, requires 24-hour care, and she is living this life and juggling a husband and career and columns and her teenage son and her disabled son, and so it has something in it for every suburban mother, from cars to playdates to my kid to my girlfriend to my college roommate to my ex-husband.”
Jensen said the book can be read straight through, or one column at a time as they were originally intended. She said Dodd’s compassionate, yet witty, style will entertain anyone who picks the book up.
Dodds is also the author of several children’s books, including her most recent title, “Tessa’s Tall Tales,” which offers readers a lesson on the importance of telling the truth. For that title, Dodds teamed up with local artist June Gomez. The pair also collaborated on “This Crazy Little Thing Called Life,” where Gomez’s illustrations of a squirrel family pepper the pages between columns.
Dodds taught in the Brentwood Union School District, and now works at Vista Oaks Charter School in Byron. In 2008, The Press submitted one of her columns, “Thinking Pink,” to a national newspaper contest, where it won in the category of Best Humor.
“It was fun, and the Press made a big deal about it and flew me out to Milwaukee to accept the award,” said Dodds. “There’s a symbol on the newspaper now, saying it’s a nationally recognized recipient, and that’s why they were able to put that on there, but moving forward, they submitted more stuff by other writers who also won awards, which was great.”
A Brentwood resident since 1996, Dodds said she loves East County and the community where she lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.