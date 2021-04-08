New director to guide Delta Gallery

The new Delta Gallery director Robert Ashin is looking forward to fully reopening the gallery and is making plans for art classes and new shows.
Ashin has been a part of the gallery management team for many years.
All efforts to run the gallery are voluntary, and Ashin will work with a team of newer and continuing members as the gallery hopes to open up community art shows and installations and continue with instruction and classes.
Like many businesses, the Delta Gallery has seen a decrease in visitors during the pandemic, but Ashin plans to fully open while also making sure that visitors and artists feel safe. In particular, Ashin wants to focus on the crafting and art classes offered at the gallery that have been socially distanced during the pandemic.
“It shows that we can operate, that we can have classes and functions and people don’t need to worry about health and safety issues,” he said.
But classes are not the only thing Ashin wants to bring back. He is also planning ahead for the gallery’s quarterly shows.
“On the eighth of next month, we’re going to open our second-quarter show,” Ashin said. “We have about five weeks to go, but we’ll put out a call to artists and we will see who wants to participate.”
Mary Lamb, a current manager at the Delta Gallery, is also excited for what’s to come.
“We’re looking forward to being able to open for more hours and more days than we are right now, and continuing to build on our classroom availability,” Lamb said.
Lamb also expressed a lot of trust in Ashin as the new director. She cited his extensive professional background as an artist and how invaluable his help with financial paperwork has been to the gallery.
“From the very beginning he’s shown a real interest in helping the group grow, and I think he’ll bring a lot of new ideas to the gallery,” Lamb said.
The growing vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases have Ashin and the rest of the gallery team feeling hopeful for the upcoming year.
“I’m hoping by the end of summer or the latter part of fall we can start having in-person receptions again,” Ashin said. “We might have a theme and call it ‘Celebration,’ and perhaps we can have some pieces here that capture that feeling.”
For more information on the gallery, visit www.deltagallery.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.