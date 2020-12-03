A new boutique in the Riverlake Shopping Center is drawing the attention of residents looking to freshen up their wardrobe or their home.
Uptown Trends opened on Nov. 6, and owner Lisa Combs is looking forward to being one of the town’s favorite shops.
“We have men and women’s clothing and home décor and gifts,” Combs said. “Discovery Bay doesn’t really have anything like that out here . . . we have a large group of people out here who enjoy parties, and you always need a hostess gift. So here I am.”
Combs has lived in Discovery Bay with her husband, Todd, for six years, but the couple has enjoyed the Delta lifestyle much longer. A lifelong water skier, Combs said she loves the town and wanted to bring reasonably priced items to her neighbors without the 25-minute drive to bigger shopping centers in Brentwood or Antioch.
“My joke is that no one leaves the compound around here,” she said when asked about opening a new business during a pandemic. “It’s just nice for people to be here. I think they feel safe in Discovery Bay and like getting out but being close to home. Right now, many people still need that birthday gift or something to freshen up their home.”
Combs noted she is following all state and county health mandates, allowing only two customers in her store at one time and requesting everyone wear a mask.
Uptown Trends is ready for the season, with plenty of Christmas ornaments, cookie jars, holiday gnomes, pillows, kitchen décor, wall hangings, candles, figurines and floral arrangements. Combs described her style as eclectic, encompassing a range of styles.
Combs noted she is eager to dig even deeper roots in the community. During her grand opening, she collaborated with the other businesses in the shopping center to create an evening of good eats and fun shopping. She is planning a float in the upcoming Parade of Lights next month and will continue as an active member of the Discovery Bay Yacht Club.
Sarah Stenning of Discovery Bay made time to stop into Uptown Trends and said she will be back.
“Lisa has put a lot of time and energy into the shop to make her dream come true,” Stenning said. “I love the Mud Pie clothing and home decor line she carries — it is very reasonably priced.”
Jess Cardwell was another fan, noting the holiday decorations were exactly what she needed.
“I went in last week with my little girl to get some holiday décor,” Cardwell said. “The shop owner is so nice. She has some really cute decor and some nice clothing options, reasonably priced. I plan to go back soon.”
Though her background is in senior living, Combs said she always harbored a different dream.
“It’s always been my dream to open a shop like this, and it just seemed the right time,” she said. “My motto is ‘dreams really do come true,’ so this is mine.”
When she isn’t curating her shop, Combs loves to play with her Cricket machine, water ski and spend time with her four grandchildren.
For more information on Uptown Trends, call 925-787-9688, visit https://www.facebook.com/Uptowntrendsdb or email uptowntrendsdb@gmail.com. Delivery and mail services will be available in December.
