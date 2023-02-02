New luxury apartments
Photo by Greg Robinson

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the new luxurious Silvergate apartments last Thursday evening. The Chamber of Commerce directors and ambassadors, along with the Claremont and Lorenzini families, celebrated with many friends and families at the ribbon-cutting celebration at their new Silvergate apartments at 1290 Business Center Drive off Technology Way. For more information or to get a tour, call Nicole at 925-529-1140 or visit their website www.theSilvergate.com.

