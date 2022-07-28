“[On] July 8th, 2017, I called [my girlfriend] and my mother from a bridge and said goodbye,” said Alicia Lopez, an Emergency Room nurse. “I sat down and called the suicide hotline, who called help for me. If not for that, I wouldn’t be here.”
Lopez elected to use the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline because she says that police officers are not always trained to handle someone on a bridge, at their breaking point, and ready to jump. These centers know how to bring someone back to a sense of self that allows you a moment to take a breath, she said.
“When you’re in that fleeting moment you just want everything to stop,” Lopez said. “When you’re talking to people trained to handle these situations, they use harmless language, they know how to help get you grounded in the moment.”
If someone is having a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis, they can now call or text 988 — the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – instead of 911, or start an online chat at 988lifeline.org/chat. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network, according to a press release from Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis’ office. The original Lifeline number, 1-800-273-8255, will remain in use indefinitely – even after the launch of this new method of contact. The Lifeline is available anytime, day or night.
Once a call to 988 is placed, the caller will hear a pre-recorded greeting, while the system routes their call to a local network crisis center, according to the press release. Then a trained counselor will listen to the caller, provide support, and determine what further resources are needed. If there is no local crisis center, or a counselor is unavailable, the caller will be connected with a national backup center. Live call services are available in English and Spanish, but Language Line Solutions also provide translation services in over 250 languages. Text and online chat services are available only in English.
Suicide is the dominant topic among 988 callers and second-leading cause of death among young people, and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the 10th-leading cause of death in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year in the U.S., more people die by suicide than in car accidents, and more suicide deaths occur than homicide and AIDS deaths combined. In 2020, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide. That’s an average of 1 death every 11 minutes, according to the CDC website.
There have been 944 deaths by suicide in the Contra Costa County, according to the county health department, with 103 of those in 2020.
Groups that are at higher suicide risk, statistically, include veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and tribal populations. Victims of past trauma are also at a higher risk of attempting suicide, according to the CDC.
988 Lifeline counselors are also trained in appropriate follow-up procedures. Numerous studies show that effective follow-up support results in 20% fewer suicides in individuals who have received inpatient services. Follow-up care can involve letters, phone calls, emails, or texts that are designed to check in with individuals who have recently experienced a suicide crisis to assess their well-being, check in regarding their safety plan and make adjustments as needed, and support them by providing and connecting to any needed resources or referrals. Follow-up is usually by telephone and typically occurs 1-3 days after the initial contact. Phone calls are brief, and while they can be tailored to the individual’s need, they are structured and focus on review of the safety plan and care coordination, according to the Lifeline website. Efficient follow-up also has the potential to reduce hospital readmissions and additional Emergency Department visits.
“When I went back to work in the ER, the first suicide attempt [patient] I had was more than I was able to deal with in the moment,” Lopez recounted. “I had another nurse take the patient and I called a counselor from a [Lifeline] center. She got me refocused, and I went to my therapist the next day, and every day for the next week. They don’t just take that call, they also give you resources for any other moments that go beyond what you can take in.”
