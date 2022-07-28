988

“[On] July 8th, 2017, I called [my girlfriend] and my mother from a bridge and said goodbye,” said Alicia Lopez, an Emergency Room nurse. “I sat down and called the suicide hotline, who called help for me. If not for that, I wouldn’t be here.”

Lopez elected to use the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline because she says that police officers are not always trained to handle someone on a bridge, at their breaking point, and ready to jump. These centers know how to bring someone back to a sense of self that allows you a moment to take a breath, she said.

“When you’re in that fleeting moment you just want everything to stop,” Lopez said. “When you’re talking to people trained to handle these situations, they use harmless language, they know how to help get you grounded in the moment.”

