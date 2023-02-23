The city of Oakley is requesting proposals from local nonprofits to operate beer and wine concessions at upcoming city events.
This is an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to get involved, publicize their organization and fundraise for the great causes that their organizations work on. In the past non-profit organizations hosting concession stands have fundraised between $3,000 and $6,000 per event, according to the City of Oakley newsletter.
To be considered, nonprofits must submit a proposal and include a cover letter, a proposal summary, a page outlining the organization’s background and experience, references and any additional information that may be relevant to the proposal submission. The proposal must include “Event Beverage Concession Services RFP.” in the document and subject line, according to a city press release..
Proposals should be submitted in PDF format, not exceed five pages and emailed before 6 p.m. March 14 to oleary@ci.oakley.ca.us. Proposals can also be submitted hand-delivered to Oakley City Hall. Proposals received after the deadline will not be considered and will be disqualified.
City events in which chosen nonprofits can participate are the Oakley Summer Fest, the Heart of Oakley Festival and the Oaktober festival. For all three events, the nonprofit would be expected to provide a minimum of two craft beers and two wines, served in cups. Participating nonprofits must have a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Daily Beer and Wine license.
If chosen, the nonprofit is responsible for providing their own beer and wine, along with any staff, supplies and equipment necessary to participate in the event. Participants will also be required to meet an insurance minimum with the city and attend two planning meetings before the event.
Oakley city staff will review the proposals and provide comments and recommendations to the City Council, which will finalize all selections. For more information, email Alicia O’Leary at oleary@ci.oakley.ca.us.
