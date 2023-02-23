City of Oakley logo
The city of Oakley is requesting proposals from local nonprofits to operate beer and wine concessions at upcoming city events.

This is an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to get involved, publicize their organization and fundraise for the great causes that their organizations work on. In the past non-profit organizations hosting concession stands have fundraised between $3,000 and $6,000 per event, according to the City of Oakley newsletter.

To be considered, nonprofits must submit a proposal and include a cover letter, a proposal summary, a page outlining the organization’s background and experience, references and any additional information that may be relevant to the proposal submission. The proposal must include “Event Beverage Concession Services RFP.” in the document and subject line, according to a city press release..

