Connor Buscho, 11, won fourth overall and second in his age group at the Brentwood Rotary Club’s 2020 New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk in Brentwood, Jan. 1. An estimated 230 runners and walkers took advantage of a mild and sunny morning to kick off the new year.
New Year’s run at the Brentwood Rotary Club’s 2020 New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk in Brentwood
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver fleeing robbery involved in head-on collision
- Oakley accident sends seven to area hospitals
- Complex coming to DuPont site in Oakley
- Sprinkler system contains fire in Brentwood home
- CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary opens in Antioch
- Heritage superstars Sarah Smith, Abby Muse on the move
- Community rallies to restore the flag barn on Vasco Road
- Brentwood Planning Commission approves apartments
- Golden Gate Park to celebrate 150th anniversary
- New owners for Discovery Bay Marina
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island
- [Photos] 2020 New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk
- [Photos] County agencies conduct active shooter drill at Freedom High School
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
- [Photos] 17th annual Discovery Bay Parade of Lights
- [Photos] Stonebarger Basketball Tournament
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls basketball- West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.