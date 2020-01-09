New Year’s run - Connor Buscho

Photo by Tony Kukulich

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

Connor Buscho, 11, won fourth overall and second in his age group at the Brentwood Rotary Club’s 2020 New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk in Brentwood, Jan. 1. An estimated 230 runners and walkers took advantage of a mild and sunny morning to kick off the new year.

