The non-profit Delta Veterans Group is hosting a veterans resource fair from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch. This free “Stand Up on the Delta” event is open to all active duty, veterans, their family members, and the public. The event will also feature live music and food trucks, and connect with various veteran resources. The fairgrounds are located at 1201 W 10th St. in Antioch.
Available services at the event are expected to include:
- veteran assistance with VA claims
- veteran legislative seminar
- veteran benefit information seminar
- veteran housing assistance
- medical, dental, optical services
- employment opportunities
- mental health specialists and wellness practitioners
- animal vaccinations and chipping
- veterans affairs representatives
- veteran service organizations
- legal aid
- chaplains
For more information, visit https://www.deltaveteransgroup.org/stand-up-on-the-delta
