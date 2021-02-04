Nonprofit group seeks funds for new space

A local group that has dedicated itself to helping the community is calling for the community’s help.
Team Jesus Outreach Ministries, a nonprofit organization that partners with various local groups to distribute food to those in need, has outgrown its space. Leaders hope to raise enough donations to acquire a facility.
“We have over 25 groups that come to my house to pick up food over the whole week,” said Flori Paniagua, founder. “Our main challenge is that we operate out of my home garage. We have grown so much in such little time that my garage is too small to meet our needs. We hope to find a warehouse where we can operate out of and better serve the community ... We’re looking for a place with a garage door that you can roll up. Later on, like to get refrigeration set up to accommodate what food we get.”
Paniagua said that her team receives food from local grocery stores, noting the community can most help through monetary donations of any amount. They also hope to secure partnerships with large companies looking for a way to give back.
Team Jesus Outreach currently partners with such groups as White Pony Express and Genuine Giving and is gearing up to coordinate with food banks as well.
Concha Perez of Genuine Giving said the food brings blessings to the community.
“More than anything (the food) has lifted everybody’s spirits. It’s given everybody hope that there’s somewhere to go for this food,” Perez said. “A lot of people ask, ‘What are the qualifications? How do I (get food)?’ And we say, ‘Just come. Everyone’s welcome. Your qualification is you’re living through a pandemic – we’re living through hard times’ ... That’s the only qualification that we say there is.”
Through the weekly distributions, Paniagua said they see various individuals in need, along with church pastors who bring the food to the homeless. Team Jesus further welcomes those who wish to volunteer to contact 925-301-7758 or visit https://teamjesusoutreach.org/contact-us.
“This is the Lord’s work,” she said. “I am just a vessel to what He is doing … Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you are in need of food.”
Team Jesus Outreach Ministries distributes food three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Follow the group’s Facebook page for updates on locations and times at https://www.facebook.com/TeamJesusOutreachMinistries.
To donate, visit https://teamjesusoutreach.org/donate.
