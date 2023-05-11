Outreach has always been a big part of what Delta Community Services (DCS) does. The organization has spearheaded fundraisers for schools, holiday food baskets and other volunteer programs. But their newest outreach effort is one of public awareness – of themselves.
Delta Community Services is best known for their thrift shop in the former Technology Center in Brentwood. The shop was an alternative to The Salvation Army and Goodwill where residents could donate or pick up items free of charge. The city of Brentwood had provided the nonprofit with the space to use free of charge since 1998. But following the sale of the building, thrift shop operations ceased on Dec. 31, 2022, according to DCS President John Elliott. Since then, Elliott said the nonprofit’s challenge has been the perception that it does not exist any more when the thrift shop closed.
“This has been a chance to reinvent ourselves,” Elliott said. “Without the thrift shop, we’ve had to branch out and change how the public views us.”
Since 1979, Delta Community Services has helped residents of far east Contra Costa County – Brentwood, Oakley, Byron, Knightsen, Bethel Island and Discovery Bay – according to Jim Hamilton, who sits on the Board of Directors. The volunteer-run organization provides services and is funded by annual grants and donations.
DCS has more than 30 volunteers from retirement communities such as Summerset and Trilogy, but they are always looking for more to assist with their various programs, Elliot said.
“The nice thing about volunteering on a local level is that there’s an immediate impact,” Elliot said. He recalled a time last year when the nonprofit sought help to provide Chromebooks and other back-to-school supplies to local students. The $36,000 fundraising goal was met in less than two weeks.
“Partnering with others is a key to being able to do this,” Hamilton explained, adding that this includes both local volunteers and other nonprofit organizations. Since the thrift shop closed, DCS uses the building of another nonprofit, Village Community Resource Center, when needed.
The organization also works with local school districts, touching base with administrators to ask what services the schools need so they can provide those. DCS now says it wants more tutors.
