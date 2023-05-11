Outreach has always been a big part of what Delta Community Services (DCS) does. The organization has spearheaded fundraisers for schools, holiday food baskets and other volunteer programs. But their newest outreach effort is one of public awareness – of themselves.

Delta Community Services is best known for their thrift shop in the former Technology Center in Brentwood. The shop was an alternative to The Salvation Army and Goodwill where residents could donate or pick up items free of charge. The city of Brentwood had provided the nonprofit with the space to use free of charge since 1998. But following the sale of the building, thrift shop operations ceased on Dec. 31, 2022, according to DCS President John Elliott. Since then, Elliott said the nonprofit’s challenge has been the perception that it does not exist any more when the thrift shop closed.

“This has been a chance to reinvent ourselves,” Elliott said. “Without the thrift shop, we’ve had to branch out and change how the public views us.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription