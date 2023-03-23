Nunn school pumped up over Flat Stanley book

Photos by Debbie Burns

Students at Ron Nunn Elementary sent their Flat Stanley to a relative or friend who lived far away, asking them to take their Flat Stanleys on adventures and return with those stories.

Second graders at Ron Nunn Elementary were able to travel the world without leaving their classrooms – all through their handmade Flat Stanleys.

Flat Stanley, a children’s book by Jeff Brown, is the story about a boy who gets squished by a bulletin board. His parents then mail him to visit his friends in California, and he comes back with many stories to tell.

Ron Nunn second-grade teachers Debbie Burns, Kim Snodgrass, Christina Zanotto and Madeline Bryant read the book in their classrooms. Once their students had finished the book, the teachers had their students create their own Flat Stanleys.

