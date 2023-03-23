Nunn school pumped up over Flat Stanley book

Second graders at Ron Nunn Elementary were able to travel the world without leaving their classrooms – all through their handmade Flat Stanleys.
Flat Stanley, a children’s book by Jeff Brown, is the story about a boy who gets squished by a bulletin board. His parents then mail him to visit his friends in California, and he comes back with many stories to tell.
Ron Nunn second-grade teachers Debbie Burns, Kim Snodgrass, Christina Zanotto and Madeline Bryant read the book in their classrooms. Once their students had finished the book, the teachers had their students create their own Flat Stanleys.
Students were encouraged to send their Flat Stanley to a relative or friend who lived far away, and asked them to take their Flat Stanleys on adventures. According to Burns, nearly all the students were able to get their creations back, with photos, letters and souvenirs,
Burns and her fellow teachers were amazed to see their students’ Flat Stanleys came back from many different places, some as far away as Australia and Japan, and some as close as San Jose and Placerville. “Another one went to Mount Fuji. We had one come from Australia, Canada, India,” she said. “One of mine went up to the top of the Eiffel Tower. One rode in a fire truck in Germany. Many of mine and my teammates had Flat Stanleys come from Japan.”
Burns said, “The Eiffel Tower was a big one as that was the last one to come in, we talked about Gustave Eiffel and when he died and when the Eiffel Tower was built, how long it took.”
“It sparked their imagination and curiosity in many areas, it was beyond all of our wildest dreams” she said.
