An Elderly Wish Foundation was surprised this past Thanksgiving week with a $10,000 donation from the O’Malley Team from Summit Funding in Brentwood. Seen here from left are Lori Ogorchock, Nora VonUbin, Mary Chapman, Barbara Herendeen and Robert O’Malley.
O’Malley Team from Summit Funding surprises Elderly Wish Foundation
