Spreading the joy for seniors
Photo courtesy of Mary Chapman

An Elderly Wish Foundation was surprised this past Thanksgiving week with a $10,000 donation from the O’Malley Team from Summit Funding in Brentwood. Seen here from left are Lori Ogorchock, Nora VonUbin, Mary Chapman, Barbara Herendeen and Robert O’Malley.

