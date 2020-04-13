Oakley banner thanking health care workers calls for signatures
Tony Kukulich 2020

Signatures are accumulating on this banner hanging on El Lago Driver near Live Oak Avenue in Oakley, as seen Thursday, April 9. Residents are invited to sign the banner to express their thanks to healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

