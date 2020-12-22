Earlier this month, Oakley officially became part of the American Discovery Trail (ADT), which stretches from coast to coast.
ADT consists of more than 6,800 miles of continuous, multi-use trail from Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware to Point Reyes National Seashore here in the Bay Area. In Contra Costa County, the trail enters via the Antioch Bridge and passes into Alameda County at Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park.
In Oakley, the trail runs nearly 2.5 miles, and recently installed trail markers can be found along Bridgehead Road and Neroly Road from the Antioch Bridge to the Delta de Anza Trail near Laurel Road.
As the ADT reaches across America, it connects communities as the first coast-to-coast, non-motorized trail. The ADT incorporates trails designed for hiking, bicycle and equestrian use. It is the backbone for the national trails system, because it connects five national scenic and 12 national historic trails, 35 national recreational trails, and many other local and regional trails. It passes through metropolitan areas like San Francisco and Cincinnati, traces numerous pioneer trails, leads to 14 national parks and 16 national forests and visits more than 10,000 sites of historic, cultural and natural significance.
You could enjoy the "Oakley" walk in a matter of minutes, but you could potentially spend a lifetime walking various stretches of the trail.
For maps and more information, visit www.discoverytrail.org.
