As the weather warms, outdoor, city-hosted entertainment offerings are heating up in Brentwood and Oakley.
The Concerts in the Park series will return on June 17 at 7 p.m. at City Park (790 Second St.). The free, family-themed events, which will run from 7 to 9 p.m., are expected to feature music, dancing and fun, officials said.
- June 17 - Club 90 (‘90s jams and beyond)
- June 24 - Big City Swing Committee (swing, jazz and blues)
- July 1 - Department of Rock (all dance rock tribute)
- July 8 - Latin Heat (high-energy salsa)
- July 15 - Groove Ride (party band)
- July 22 - Locked-N-Loaded (country)
- July 29 - Vintage Jukebox (Swing-era combo)
- Aug. 5 - Maya (Latin tribute)
- Aug. 12 - Mercy & The Heartbeats (dance band)
- Aug. 19 - Big Crush (dance band)
The City of Oakley is combining its Friday Night Bites, a monthly food truck event, with live music in May, June, August, September and October at Civic Center Park (3231 Main St.). The food, fun and music will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
- May 6 - 925 Band and the Wise Girls (party band)
- June 3 - Jake Gill
- Aug. 5 - Project 4 Band (funk, soul, pop, Latin, R&B)
- Sept. 2 - Maya Latin Roots
- Oct. 7 - Cut Loose (rock, rhythm & blues and pop )
Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy their meal and concert in the park, but no outside alcohol is permitted. For more information about the concert series, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/summer-concert-series-returns/
Movie Under the Stars in Oakley
Movie fans are also in luck this summer with the return of Oakley’s free Movie Under the Stars series at Civic Center Plaza (3231 Main St), which begins on May 7 at about 8 p.m. with Disney’s Luna. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The series continues with monthly movies until October.
- May 7 - Luna
- June 18 - Jurassic Park
- July 30 - Sing 2
- Aug. 27 - Black Panther
- Sept. 10 - Raya and the Last Dragon
- Oct. 1 - Encanto
