The city council is exploring the possibility of bringing back a separate planning commission.
The city had a detached planning body from its incorporation in 1999 until development activity slowed in early 2009, when the council absorbed the commission’s responsibilities.
A planning commission’s role is to aid in a municipality’s development, using in-place documents and codes to ensure that applications and projects jibe with established policies and goals.
The council evaluated 17 projects in 2020, 11 of which would probably have gone before the planning commission first if one was in place.
“With a planning commission, you get a (project idea) out early, and you get the idea out to the people to provide feedback on what they want in their community,” said City Councilmember George Fuller.
The council is expected to put out a public survey to gauge resident interest in serving on a restarted commission or as a citizen planning adviser, who would contribute input to the city council regarding housing subdivision proposals and the design review process.
The city has utilized planning advisers since around 2014, but Vice Mayor Randy Pope pointed out that participation among current advisers is hit or miss.
“Maybe we could drum up more interest in planning advisers, because I think planning advisers would be the pool if we do pull the trigger on the planning commission,” Pope said.
If the council were to re-establish a separate planning commission, several decisions would need to be finalized, including the commission’s size, duties, the length of member terms and its advisory or approving roles.
City staff advised that the council must also weigh several other factors if the commission is brought back, including new costs, increased city staff workload, additional steps added to the project approval process and how commissioners would be properly trained.
“If they are trained and very capable, educated planning commissioners, it can be a help. But if they are not, it can be one of the biggest deterrents to growth in any community,” said City Manager Bryan Montgomery.
The council, however, appears resolved to at least explore the commission’s return.
Pope noted that the city council could reduce its meeting frequency from twice to once a month to accommodate commission meetings and reduce costs and staff workload. But he said the sparse participation in the city’s current citizen planning program concerns him.
“I agree; more eyes on a project makes a project better. But we don’t want to do it just for the sake of doing it,” he said. “We want to do it right.”
Fellow Councilmember Anissa Williams expressed similar sentiments.
“The thought of a planning commission is there will be an additional set of eyes, and it kind of divides the work,” she said. “That being said, if there is not going to be participation, that makes me a little bit nervous.”
Fuller said he believes a commission could increase citizen engagement on projects earlier in the approval process.
“I think it allows the city to be heard,” Fuller said.
At least one city resident, Conan Moats, agrees.
“I believe Oakley needs a planning commission,” he said. “It has the potential to save us money if planning is done properly, and it could set expectations for what development is going to look like. How quickly do we want to grow? How many projects do we want to take on?”
It’s expected that the city survey will be accessible online, with the council considering the results before deciding how to proceed.
To view the survey, click here
