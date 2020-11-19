Emerson Ranch Park, a multi-use park located at the intersection of Emerson Ranch Way and Shearwater Way at the center of the Emerson Ranch subdivision, was handed over from the Developer to the City of Oakley for public maintenance beginning this week, becoming the city’s 36th park.
Until recently, the park and landscaping throughout the Emerson Ranch subdivision has been owned and maintained by the developer, Brookfield Norcal. The construction of Emerson Ranch Park began in late 2015, and Brookfield Norcal has now completed the construction of a 5.6-acre park, a 5.4-acre decorative and functional stormwater treatment pond, roughly 5 acres of landscaped trails, and just over 3 acres of street side landscaping.
The newly added half-mile trail connects to the Cypress Grove neighborhood trail and will soon be a link to the Delaney Park neighborhood trail that is currently under construction. The stormwater retention pond has three decorative fountains, which project up to 30 feet in the air. The pond is surrounded with many trees, shrubs and grasses, and a serene half-mile long walking/jogging path that circles the pond. The park itself is composed of two play structures (one for ages 2-5 and one for ages 5-12), a half-court basketball court, a covered picnic area, barbeque grills, picnic tables, benches, and a multi-functional turf area designed to be able to accommodate youth soccer or baseball.
Emerson Ranch Park officially becomes the 36th City of Oakley owned and maintained park. This adds just under 20 acres of additional landscaping and park features to the city, which will be the responsibility of the Public Works Department to maintain.
“We are always excited to add another park and/or additional section of landscaping to the City of Oakley,” said Bolivar Valle, Parks Maintenance Crew Leader. “It will be our pleasure to provide the same high level of service and maintenance of our existing parks and landscape to the park and landscape at Emerson Ranch.”
