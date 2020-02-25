Oakley Girl Scout makes top sales, selling cookies from her front porch

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and while some might view the onslaught of sugar with trepidation, others impatiently wait all year for what they consider a magical time.
Excited or not, smiling little girls in brown or green uniforms wait in front of stores and on corners all over East County with boxes of cookies. One local Girl Scout is selling boxes in the triple digits right in front of her home in Oakley.
Madison Fore of troop 31816 has been a Girl Scout for three years. In the past, she has sold cookies from her porch with her older sister. This year, it’s just her, but mom Gina Fore said Madison sold more cookies in the first three days of this season than she and her sister sold all last year.
“It’s amazing,” Fore said. “Every year, more and more people come, the same customers keep coming back. There will be a big line of people waiting to buy cookies and Madison just sits out there with her dog and it’s just so cute.”
Fore said their location near Freedom High School is a bonus, generating plenty of foot traffic from kids going to and from school. As of this week, Madison has sold over 861 boxes since the season started at the beginning of the month. Her goal is to sell 1500 boxes before cookie season ends on March 15, a number that would earn her a trip to Disneyland.
Prizes aren’t what drew Madison to scouting, though. She said she wanted to make friends and give back to her community.
“I like being in Girl Scouts because we get to help people,” Madison said. “We are using the money from the cookies to help the homeless. I sit on the front porch, and people come and buy cookies.”
Madison said her biggest seller is Thin Mints, but her personal favorite is Samoas.
For those interested in picking up their favorite flavor, Madison sets up her table most days after school and sells cookies until she leaves for softball practice. Girl Scouts of the USA prohibits Madison from sharing her cookie website link in a public forum.
