A 25-year-old Oakley man was arrested for felony DUI, possession of a loaded handgun, and possession of drugs for sale after a vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Oakley on Saturday night, June 25.
Oakley police say they found Malcolm Shephard, 25, of Oakley, to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol upon arriving at the scene of the two vehicle-crash on Main Street at Big Break Road at about 8:50 p.m. Police also discovered a loaded Glock handgun and approximately 250 Oxycontin 30-milligram pills in a plastic bag in Shephard’s vehicle, according to authorities.
The female driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash is in critical but stable condition on Sunday afternoon after being airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek moments after the crash, police said.
