Oakley native selected as USS Iwo Jima Warrior

Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Benjamin Martin, a native of Oakley, was recognized as Warrior of the Week aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), on Jan. 18. Warrior of the Week recipients are selected for their hard work, dedication and outstanding character. “One thing that has really helped me succeed in the Navy, that I learned back home, is being around all kinds of people,” said Martin. “Growing up in Northern California, it’s very diverse, and there are a lot of people who think very differently than you — the same goes for the Navy.” For the full story, visit: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2023/01/oakley-native-selected-as-uss-iwo-jima.html
