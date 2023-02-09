Oakley native selected as USS Iwo Jima Warrior
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Caitlin E. Mazzola, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Public Affairs

Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Benjamin Martin, a native of Oakley, was recognized as Warrior of the Week aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), on Jan. 18. Warrior of the Week recipients are selected for their hard work, dedication and outstanding character. “One thing that has really helped me succeed in the Navy, that I learned back home, is being around all kinds of people,” said Martin. “Growing up in Northern California, it’s very diverse, and there are a lot of people who think very differently than you — the same goes for the Navy.” For the full story, visit: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2023/01/oakley-native-selected-as-uss-iwo-jima.html

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription