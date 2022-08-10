Oakley, Pittsburg and Antioch Ace Hardware stores are offering programs to supply tools and raise awareness for fentanyl and overdose prevention on Friday, Aug. 26.
The free Narcan and overdose training will take place at 10 a.m. at Oakley Ace, 3100 Main Street, Oakley; at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Ace, 501 Sunset Drive, Antioch; and at 3 p.m. at the Pittsburg Ave, 125 East Leland Road, Pittsburg.
A candlelight vigil for those who have lost relatives to drug overdoses will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chichibu Park, 3136 Acorn Road, in Antioch. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/3IzgxWw.
The three Ace locations will offer free Narcan – a medication that reverses overdoses from opioids, including fentanyl - and provide education around overdose awareness and the current national epidemic of fentanyl poisonings.
The Ace stores are owned by Michelle and Jeff Leopold, and their partner, Troy Welch. Michelle Leopold said losing her 18-year-old son Trevor in 2019 to an illicit “Dirty 30” (dangerous pills often sold as 30-milligram Oxycodone pills) oxycodone that contained a lethal amount of fentanyl has inspired her mission to raise awareness about the danger of drugs sold on the street.
“My whole life changed when Trevor died,” Leopold said. “I added on additional work and volunteering, but this is the first time I’ve done anything on this scale, combining work and activism … I had the idea of taking it to our customers and employees and that’s what we are doing in the 10-day period between Fentanyl Awareness Day on Aug. 21, and overdose awareness day, on Aug. 31.”
Leopold and the Ace stores are collaborating with the Contra Costa County Meds Coalition (CCCMC) and Bay Area Addiction Resource and Treatment (BAART) to offer free Narcan and Narcan training to Ace customers and residents. The Narcan is funded by the Department of Health Care Services, and comes packaged with non-latex gloves and rescue breathing guard.
CCCMC will also host a candlelight vigil in Antioch for residents who have lost a loved one to overdose. The event will include recovery and social service resources, overdose rescue training and free Narcan. April Rovero, founder of CCCMC, said the stigma attached to mourning someone who died of an overdose inspired her to create a safe space for those left behind to gather.
“It’s a hard one to get through, and the stigma is a huge issue,” said Rovero, whose son died in 2009 when he mixed his medication with alcohol. “That keeps people from embracing those who have lost people, and what we are trying to do also in a big way is to bring down stigma, by admitting what happened in our families and to so many other families around the country.”
Rovero said that many young people die from a single pill laced with fentanyl, and that fentanyl is present in two out of five pills sold on the street. Many of these pills are sold to teens through social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
“People compare it to Russian Roulette, but that’s one out of six, and this is two out of five prescription drugs sold to teenagers on Snapchat,” she said. “That’s what we talk about; don’t 'just say no,'. You need to know what is out there. Teenagers tend to experiment, and you shouldn’t take anything that doesn’t come from a legitimate pharmacy.”
CCCMC’s mission is to prevent prescription drug overdoses, addiction, and crimes through community education and engagement, policy change, and advocacy. BAART in Antioch is a medication-assisted treatment clinic for opioid use disorder that offers a variety of services, with little to no cost for individuals who are unable to pay for treatment. In addition to medication-assisted treatment, BAART offers counseling, primary care services, addiction education, relapse prevention support and disease screenings for high-risk people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.