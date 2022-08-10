FILE - fentanyl illegal drug
Oakley, Pittsburg and Antioch Ace Hardware stores are offering programs to supply tools and raise awareness for fentanyl and overdose prevention on Friday, Aug. 26.

The free Narcan and overdose training will take place at 10 a.m. at Oakley Ace, 3100 Main Street, Oakley; at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Ace, 501 Sunset Drive, Antioch; and at 3 p.m. at the Pittsburg Ave, 125 East Leland Road, Pittsburg.

A candlelight vigil for those who have lost relatives to drug overdoses will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chichibu Park, 3136 Acorn Road, in Antioch. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/3IzgxWw.

