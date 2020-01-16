Active training

Photo by Tony Kukulich

The Oakley Police Department recently conducted active-shooter drills at Freedom High School. Agencies from across the county, including the Brentwood, Antioch and Pittsburg police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and AMR paramedics participated in the day-long exercise.

[Photos] County agencies conduct active shooter drill at Freedom High School

