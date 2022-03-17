Greg Reynoso of Oakley has been given a second chance at life, and he’s holding on tight with both hands.
Incarcerated at the age of 19, Reynoso spent 10 years in state prison. His release date in 2020 coincided with the COVID-19-related shutdown of society on March 15, making it difficult to accomplish the first thing on his to-do list: get a job.
“I couldn’t find one,” he said, noting his status as a felon didn’t help. “I came out (of prison) at 30, and finding a job was hard, I couldn’t do anything … my passion has always been cooking, and a friend asked me to do the food for his son’s party and from there I got another party and then a barbecue and it just started from there. A lot of people started contacting me, and I started building up a collection of aprons, spatulas, pots and pans, and within four months, I had a catering gig.”
Reynoso then took his gig to the next level, obtaining permits and a business license. He opened his first bank account, saved his money and bought his first trailer. He remodeled the trailer himself and began taking his food truck – dubbed Taste This Kitchen – around town and to private events. He made a name for himself locally and earned the moniker, “Mr. Tasty.” Then about one year after he’d been released from prison, the phone rang.
“I got the phone call asking if I wanted to be in a commercial,” he said. “I did the commercial for Ruffles, was flown out to L.A. for the first time. They wanted someone who was recently incarcerated, served their time, and then got out and created something for themselves, so I fit the script. I didn’t know the difference, what separates myself from others, and they said others do these businesses, but they don’t do it the right way, they don’t get the permits, and I did.”
Reynoso was featured as part of Ruffles’ “Own your Ridges” campaign that also featured LeBron James and the spotlight motivated him to keep working hard.
As part of the Oakley community, he said he often felt the label of “convict” sitting heavily on his shoulders. He said he didn’t judge people for judging him, but he knew he wasn’t the same person he’d been when he left.
“Everyone knew me as the guy who went to prison, but at the end of the day, that wasn’t who I was anymore,” he said. “I just used that energy to drive me and work hard. I found a way to do it for myself and that commercial gave me the “OK,” it told society that it was OK for me to be me.”
As a new business owner – and now a husband and father as well – Reynoso had built his food truck business and started a family in only 18 months. He began to look for a way to give back to his community and agreed to cater a December event for local nonprofit One Day at a Time. On his way to cater the event, he suffered a minor setback.
“On the way to the event, the trailer came off and hit my truck and totaled my trailer,” Reynoso said. “At the end of the day, we salvaged the grill and still went to the event, because I try to stick to my work. Now that I am in a better position, it felt so good to order the trailer I wanted, and I designed it. I can’t wait to come out and surprise everyone.”
Reynoso has patiently waited for the arrival of his new trailer, and hopes to debut it this spring. While he waited, he found a new project to keep him busy: a restaurant. The former owners of Mi Pueblo in Discovery Bay had decided to move on and approached Reynoso about purchasing the business. Though a restaurant was part of Reynoso’s long-term plan, he didn’t expect it to happen so soon.
“I didn’t think I was ready, but we talked about it and discussed a number and went back and forth and that’s how it came to be,” he said. “I don’t have the finances to buy new things, but just like I built my first trailer, I am building my restaurant. I have amazing family and friends who have helped stucco and paint, and we are almost there.”
Reynoso’s restaurant will be sit-down, fast-casual dining, with its menu modeling his food truck’s menu of all-American fare including pasta, chicken sandwiches, and his original Ruffle Wrap. He hopes to open his doors next month.
As the two-year anniversary of his release from prison passes this month, Reynoso said he could never have come this far without his family, including his uncle and godfather, Tino Reynoso. Tino said he tried to be a positive influence on Reynoso in his youth, but like many teens, Reynoso had his own ideas about life. Tino didn’t give up faith, and said seeing his nephew come so far has made him proud.
“When he came out of prison, he was very smart,” Tino said. “He did all he had to inside, so he wouldn’t be affiliated with that on the outside and he went with the positive direction and the outcome of his choices are showing. He’s paid his debt to society, and now he’s working to create something from nothing, to make a dream come true for himself, for his family. I am so proud of him. If it were easy, everyone would do it, but it’s not, and at the end of the day, it’s worth it.”
Taste This Kitchen is scheduled to open this spring at 1555 River Lake Road in Discovery Bay. For more information, or to find out where Taste This Kitchen Food Truck will be parked, follow Reynoso on Instagram at @_taste_this_kitchen, call 925-204-5924.
