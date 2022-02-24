Two years ago, longtime animal lover and Oakley resident Trish Hork came across a post online of some guinea pigs that were dumped in her local area.
Not long after, she participated in her first dump rescue in the hills behind the Antioch Water Park on a cold, rainy evening, anxiously searching for hours for any site of the dumped guinea pigs, desperate to do whatever it took to get them to safety.
“When I was informed about the dumped guinea pigs in our local area, I immediately knew I had to do whatever it took to help,” said Hork. “Guinea pigs are not meant to live in the wild; there are too many predators. But these guys were lucky to be near tons of bushes where they could hide out until it was safe. When bringing them home after finally catching them, I’ve never seen a guinea pig so hungry and thirsty in my life! You could hear their cries when you’d crinkle a bag of lettuce. They were so hungry and thirsty.”
Influenced by her love for animals and inspired to make a difference, Hork launched the Baby Beanz Guinea Pig Rescue organization in April 2020.
“My overall vision was to make a difference and save lives, and I feel as if I accomplish this every day,” said Hork. “I have a huge love for animals and always have; they’re my entire world and keep me sane. Helping animals in need helps me feel as if I have a purpose every day. Having our rescue makes me feel unique and one of a kind.”
Baby Beanz Guinea Pig Rescue is responsible for the rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption of guinea pigs, while also taking in and caring for surrendered, dumped, and misplaced guinea pigs before seeking out the perfect homes for them to ensure they will never have to be misplaced again.
The number of guinea pigs taken in can vary from month to month, but on average, about six to eight guinea pigs are taken in and about 12 per month are given a new home, Hork said.
“We provide a safe haven for each piggy no matter how long it may take for them to find their ‘furever’ homes,” said Hork. “Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of such a small animal that means just as much as a large animal that many know very little about.”
Hork said guinea pigs are unique, delicate animals and can make excellent pets, with a lifespan of four to eight years. They are generally gentle with good personalities and can bond with individuals and even other pets. But due to being considered ‘prey animals’, they should always be supervised around other animals such as dogs and cats.
After the guinea pigs are rescued and fed to meet their dietary needs, they interact and socialize with every pig several times throughout the day.
For guinea pigs who arrive sick, they must see a special exotics veterinarian.
“Their time with us does vary as we have some piggies who may be more timid and need extra love and socializing,” said Hork. “And we have some that are immediately ready after their two week quarantine to make sure they’re not sick.”
Hork likes to convey to the public the importance of not dumping animals, and to instead use the rescues and resources available locally, as guinea pigs are domesticated animals and will not survive in the wild.
“No matter how small an animal is, their lives matter,” said Hork. “Stop dumping your animals; there are rescues and resources. Dumping an animal is not the answer. Try searching for a Guinea Pig Rescue to adopt rather than shop!”
Baby Beanz Guinea Pig Rescue is not a nonprofit organization, but it is applying for nonprofit 501 (c) (3) status with the help of neighboring rescues, Hork said. Still, the cause and motive behind the mission of Baby Beanz Guinea Pig Rescue isn’t any less meaningful.
“At the end of the day, we are all trying to save lives and make a difference, no matter how small their paws are,” Hork said.
For more information, contributing or donating, there is a GoFundMe, PayPal, Venmo, and an Amazon Wishlist of frequently needed and used items. Hay and vegetables are always in need, as they go through 300-400 pounds of hay each month and 400 pounds of vegetables. Those who are interested are encouraged to contact Trish Hork on Facebook, or visit the Baby Beanz Guinea Pig Rescue Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/babybeanzguineapigrescue/.
