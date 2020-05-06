Holleigh Norwood of Oakley checked an item off her bucket list when she appeared on “Wheel of Fortune,” bringing home a prize of $1,000.
Holleigh grew up watching the game show with her dad as hopeful contestants spun the wheel each night.
“My dad was a big ‘Jeopardy’ fan,” Holleigh said. “So he always watched ‘Jeopardy,’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ would come on right after, so we would end up watching that.”
When Holleigh’s father died in 2018, she wanted to honor him and decided appearing on the show they had always watched together was an appropriate gesture, even though her chances of getting on were 0.0006%.
“I knew I couldn’t get on ‘Jeopardy,’ because it’s just too dang hard,” she said with a laugh. “So I made getting on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ a bucket list item.”
Holleigh sent in an audition video in late 2018 but never received a response. Then last year, she heard the Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, would be at Graton Resort and Casino on the weekend of her anniversary. She and her husband, James Norwood, immediately made plans to go.
“It was a neat experience for her,” James said. “There were probably 800 or so people at Graton trying to get on the show, and she made it through to the audition.”
Holleigh arrived at the Wheelmobile early and was placed in the first of several groups. She was chosen to participate in a mock game, where she was asked questions as executives made choices about who would continue in the process. At the end of the day, Holleigh was told she would hear from the show in three to four months.
“Four months later, I got an email that I made it to the second round, and I had to go to San Francisco,” Holleigh said. “There were a bunch of us there, all from the Graton Casino Weekend, and they had the actual people from the Sony contestant department there. They call you up and act like you’re playing the game, and they want to see how good of a contestant you’re going to be.”
Holleigh said she and the other hopefuls were given detailed instructions on how to act: to smile and be loud. At the end of the day, Holleigh felt her audition had gone well and fully expected to be given a spot on the show. Two weeks later, her faith was justified when she received a letter informing her she had been selected as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune.”
“Within another two weeks, I got an email with my taping date, which was two weeks after the email,” Holleigh said. “So it was quite a process getting there, but once I did, it didn’t take that long.”
Contestants on “Wheel of Fortune” are responsible for their travel and accommodation expenses, but the show does ask that they stay at a specific hotel. The Norwoods made the necessary arrangements and traveled to Culver City for Holleigh’s taping on March 12. Their timing was perfect, because one week later, the state issued its shelter-in-place order, suspending filming. As it was, Holleigh’s film date was the first to be filmed without a live studio audience.
“It was a very unique experience and kind of fun to see the inner workings of a game show and see how they do everything,” Holleigh said.
The show films all its episodes for the week in one day. Since Holleigh had been selected for the fifth and final show, she and James spent a long day in the studio but enjoyed every minute.
“The wheel is very heavy, two or three thousand pounds,” Holleigh said. “It was very fun. They put you through hair and makeup, and Pat and Vanna are great — so down to earth.”
Holleigh’s episode aired on Friday, May 1, the final in a week-long series honoring California’s Bay Area, with local contestants and set décor that included Ghirardelli Square and the Golden Gate Bridge. Though she temporarily held a $10,000 mystery prize, Holleigh was unable to solve the puzzle necessary to keep it. She did leave the show with $1,000.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.