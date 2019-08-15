This brilliantly painted 1949 Chevy Business Coupe and 1947 Ford were on display during the Main Street Car Show and Concert that drew 50 classic and vintage cars to Oakley, Saturday, Aug. 10. The sold out event also featured live music by the band Rock the Heat.
Top Story
Oakley rockin’ Main Street Car Show and Concert wows sold-out crowd
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- John Muir Health Outpatient Center undergoing expansion
- Meet The Principal: Independence High School's Guy Rognlien
- Excessive heat warning affecting Contra Costa County
- Revamped Freedom Falcons football team set to soar
- Rebuilt Pittsburg Pirates football team looks to repeat success
- Liberty High Lions football team, reigning state champions, back on prowl
- City of Oakley gets Rotary club
- Senior Corner: My memories of Woodstock
- When it comes to handling emergencies, preparation is key
- Marsh Complex Fire burns 757 acres
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Oakley Main Street Car Show and Concert
- [Photos] National Night Out in Brentwood
- [Photos] Vegetation fire in Oakley 8-7-19
- [Photos] National Night Out in Oakley
- [Photos] Head-on collision on Sellers Avenue
- [Photos] Cruisin' Blues Car show
- [Photos] Marsh Complex Fire
- [Photos] August 2019 Pets
- [Photos] Residential fire on Anderson Lane in Brentwood
- [Photos] Marsh Creek Elementary School - First day of school
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.