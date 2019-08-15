This brilliantly painted 1949 Chevy Business Coupe and 1947 Ford were on display during the Main Street Car Show and Concert that drew 50 classic and vintage cars to Oakley, Saturday, Aug. 10. The sold out event also featured live music by the band Rock the Heat.

[Photos] Oakley Main Street Car Show and Concert

