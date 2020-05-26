The Rotary Club of Oakley celebrates its one-year anniversary this week since being chartered by Rotary International on May 29.
Though the members miss their weekly breakfast meetings at Black Bear Diner and the friendly banter and ribbing that takes place, the weekly Zoom meetings still draw about 25 members each Thursday morning.
“Moving the meetings online has allowed members to stay in touch and has actually expanded our opportunities for quality programs from speakers who just can’t get to Oakley at 7:30 a.m.,” said Dave Wahl, club president.
In its first six months, the club dove into supporting various community events by staffing first aid stations at the annual Cityhood Celebration and Heart of Oakley Festival. The club also took on tri-tip barbecue duties for the annual Bell and homecoming football games in support of the Freedom Athletic Boosters.
After a very successful Charter Night Dinner and Comedy Show fundraiser in September, the club invested the proceeds back into the community by distributing dictionaries to all 600 Oakley third-graders by funding the purchase and installation of landscaping for the Oakley Senior Center (delayed until fall), by awarding $2,000 to Freedom High School graduating seniors and by cooking breakfast for close to 500 Gehringer Elementary School students and parents who brought gifts to support the Friends of Oakley Christmas toy distribution.
Though the majority of the club’s focus is on local community service projects like the sand dunes restoration at Big Break Regional Shoreline Park, minor home repair for seniors through Rotary Home Team and a partnership with Oakley Kiwanians to provide after-school snacks for students at the Oakley Library, Oakley Rotarians are committed to another of the fundamental aspects of Rotary, International Service.
An April event that would have involved 50 to 60 middle and high school students packing 10,000 meals for distribution to young people in developing countries in Central America or the Philippines had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Oakley middle school Leadership students and Freedom High Interact students will have an opportunity to participate at some point in the months to come.
Thanks to a connection with one of its members, Oakley Rotary is working with Club Rotario de Ciudad de Guatemala supporting a grant to bring personal protective equipment to hundreds of health care professionals and first responders throughout Guatemala.
Though the coronavirus has caused postponement of a list of community service projects, as well as the highly anticipated second annual charter dinner and comedy show fundraiser, the shelter-in-place orders have done nothing to dampen the spirits of the membership. In March the club launched “Oakley is Stronger Together,” an initiative where volunteers are paired with seniors to handle shopping or errands. Many seniors enjoy home delivery of groceries from the Oakley Senior Center food distribution each Friday morning.
“Shelter-in-place has taught us that our ability to serve isn't diminished, and we can still be of service to others in need,” President-elect Vera Martinez said. “As we move forward, I am looking forward to getting back to our community service projects and fellowship with our Rotarian family."
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million members. The Rotary Club of Oakley invites anyone to inquire about membership by visiting www.OakleyRotary.com or emailing OakleyRotary@gmail.com.
