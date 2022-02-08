Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 1:11 am
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
The City of Oakley is seeking artists to showcase their artwork on the wall south side of the Civic Center Playground on Main Street in Oakley.
The goal of this project is to beautify Oakley, deter unsightly graffiti, and bring art into unexpected places, officials said.
Designs should reflect the surrounding environment and showcase Oakley’s rich agricultural history and its unique appeal as ‘A Place for Families in the Heart of the Delta,’ officials said.
Applications must be submitted to the City of Oakley Recreation Division by Feb. 22.
The artist application packet is at https://bit.ly/3soUDxp.
For more information, contact Recreation Manager Lindsey Bruno at 925-625-7042 or via email at bruno@ci.oakley.ca.us.
