The City of Oakley Parks Division will activate its water spray features beginning Saturday, May 28.
The park water spray features will be open seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting on Memorial weekend and continuing through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Here are the options
Creekside Park, located at 3900 Creekside Way, has a push-button activator to engage the automated program. Although the system at Creekside is not as complex as the one at Nunn-Wilson, it is still a great way to cool off during our hot Oakley days.
Nunn-Wilson Family Park, located at 1000 Oxford Drive, has a touchpad activator that will engage the automated program with varying spray nozzles and patterns for approximately three minutes. Some Oakley residents may notice that the manmade creek bed, part of this water feature, has been altered. This was done for safety purposes, and it is much safer now, with erosion around the boulders no longer causing safety concerns, city officials said.
The water spray features are free to use and provide great fun for the kids, especially on hot summer days, city officials said.
Water Spray Feature Rules and Conduct include:
• An adult should always supervise children
• No animals allowed in the water feature
• No running, pushing, or rough play
• No skateboarding or bicycling
• Play safe and be courteous
• Don’t waste water
All park visitors are encouraged to keep a watchful eye, city officials said.
If visitors see a safety issue within a park, they are asked to call the City of Oakley immediately at 625-7000 or the Oakley Police Dispatch at 625-8060.
