Erinn Bagnaschi describes herself as a lifelong creator. For as long as she can remember, she’s been passionate about creative projects, from sewing as a child to stagecraft as a teenager and woodworking as an adult.

“Pretty much whatever tickles my fancy, I jump on it,” Bagnaschi said.

She credits the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as the catalyst for her rediscovered love of woodworking. “In 2020, when everyone was stuck inside, I picked up woodworking again, and power tools,” said Bagnaschi. “It was just a way to stimulate my brain when I was at home with two young children. I needed something to keep my mind busy.”

[Photos] Oakley woman Erinn Bagnaschi helps decorate White House for holidays

1 of 29

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription