The 2022 holiday decoration scheme for the White House’s Red Room is Faith and Light. Erinn Bagnaschi of Oakely was part of a team of 150 volunteers from across the country that helped prepare the White House for the winter holiday season.
Photo courtesy of Erinn Bagnaschi
Oakley maker Erinn Bagnaschi participated in two separate White House projects this year.
Erinn Bagnaschi describes herself as a lifelong creator. For as long as she can remember, she’s been passionate about creative projects, from sewing as a child to stagecraft as a teenager and woodworking as an adult.
“Pretty much whatever tickles my fancy, I jump on it,” Bagnaschi said.
She credits the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as the catalyst for her rediscovered love of woodworking. “In 2020, when everyone was stuck inside, I picked up woodworking again, and power tools,” said Bagnaschi. “It was just a way to stimulate my brain when I was at home with two young children. I needed something to keep my mind busy.”
Even after gaining a steady social media following for her content creation videos, she never would have imagined where it might lead her. “I started making [wooden] signs for friends, and that took off,” she said. “Then it turned into ‘can you make something like this or like that’ and people would send me pictures and ideas.”
Bagnaschi would then decide whether it was something she felt was in her wheelhouse, or even close enough. She loves the challenges new projects bring. “If it’s something I haven’t done, and I think that I can do, then I’m going to try it.”
In October of 2021, Bagnaschi was contacted by another local content creator, Monica Chavez, who was interested in working together. The two met and completed the initial project. That turned into multiple projects, and during that process Chavez and Bagnaschi became friends.
Earlier this year, Chavez was contacted by Pinterest to take part in a project celebrating World Teachers’ Day. She knew immediately that she wouldn’t be able to take on the project without some additional help, so she contacted Bagnaschi. “We took on this project,” Bagnaschi said, “and after we signed all the NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), we found out it was with the White House.”
The Office of the First Lady had collaborated with Pinterest on a project to celebrate and honor the hard work of teachers, especially during COVID-19. Sarah Moore Greene Elementary School in Knoxville, Tenn. would be getting a refresh of their teachers lounge.
“They didn’t want it to be a Band-Aid on the challenges teachers face,” said Bagnaschi. “It was a ‘thank you,’ and if we could do it at every school, all over the country, we would have.”
Knoxville faces a 22.5% poverty rate, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Between 2019-2021, Knoxville experienced 82 gun homicides and 188 nonfatal shootings, according to Howard H. Baker, Jr. Center for Public Policy. This has led the school to use trauma-informed teaching and policies. Trauma-sensitive focus on education fosters a school climate where students feel safe and confident in their ability to learn, can differentiate between trauma - induced behavior and appropriate behavior, and connect with adults and peers in a positive manner, according to the National Education Association website.
The team flew out to Knoxville in September, and had 48 hours to take the tired, mostly unused teachers lounge to a space designed to be a calming refuge and kitchenette space. The team painted the entire space, replaced old furniture and appliances, and added personal touches, such as aromatherapy diffusers, massage pads on the chairs, and “fancy” ice makers.
“It was really special to be there, to meet the teachers and some of the students,” Bagnaschi said. “The community was so incredibly grateful. It was just really meaningful to be there and how appreciative they were that we were there and doing this for them … I couldn’t have imagined a better group of teachers to be working with.”
The project was a surprise for the teachers. First lady Jill Biden was given an in-person preview of the redesigned space before revealing it to the school’s staff.
After returning home, Bagnaschi figured it would be back to her normal routine of parenting and content creation. She and Chavez joked about how funny it would be to get a call to participate in a DIY project at the White House itself. Little did they know that their jest would become a reality.
WhiteHouse_08.jpg
The 2022 holiday decoration theme for the White House is 'We the People.' Erinn Bagnaschi of Oakley was part of a team of 150 volunteers from across the country that helped prepare the White House for the winter holiday season.
Before and after photos of the teachers' lounge renovations at Sarah Moore Greene Elementary School in Knoxville, Tenn. highlights the hard work and dedication put forth by the team of volunteers who made the project possible.
WhiteHouse_08.jpg
WhiteHouse_07.jpg
Photo provided by the White House Photo Office
WhiteHouse_09.jpg
WhiteHouse_10.jpg
WhiteHouse_11.jpg
WhiteHouse_12.jpg
First Lady Jill Biden greets and poses for photos with holiday decoration volunteers Monday, November 28, 2022, on the South Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_13.jpg
EOP volunteers prepare holiday decorations in the Kennedy Garden Wednesday November 23, 2022, for display at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)
Carlos Fyfe
WhiteHouse_14.jpg
EOP volunteers prepare holiday decorations in the Kennedy Garden Wednesday November 23, 2022, for display at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)
Carlos Fyfe
WhiteHouse_15.jpg
Volunteers prepare holiday decorations Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_16.jpg
WhiteHouse_17.jpg
WhiteHouse_18.jpg
Volunteers and White House staff continue to decorate the White House for the holidays on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_19.jpg
Volunteers and White House staff continue to decorate the White House for the holidays on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_20.jpg
Volunteers and White House staff continue to decorate the White House for the holidays on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_21.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_22.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_23.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_24.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_25.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_26.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_27.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_01.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_02.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_03.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_04.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_05.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_06.jpg
Photo provided by Erinn Bagnaschi
WhiteHouse_28.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
WhiteHouse_29.jpg
The White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Erin Scott
“In October, [Monica and I] received an email from our contact at the White House, who invited us to apply to be a volunteer to decorate the White House [for the holidays],” said Bagnaschi.
Since they had already participated in one White House-affiliated project, their applications would be flagged for a guaranteed spot on the decorating team. It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up, according to Bagnaschi.
Everything was confirmed by early November, and team members flew out for a week over Thanksgiving.
The first couple of days were spent sorting through ornaments and decorations that are kept in storage and reused annually.
“In order to not be super wasteful, they keep and reuse as much as they can,” Bagnaschi said. “There was a whole aisle of different colors of ornaments to decorate all sorts of different spaces.”
For this holiday season, the first lady’s White House décor captures the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People. The first lady wanted an emphasis on community and the public being able to see themselves in the decorations and really emphasize that the White House is “the people’s house” and it being “our house, as a nation.” Throughout the White House, the décor represents what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year, according to White House officials. Each of the decorated rooms had a different sub-theme.
“We were given the Red Room, which was Faith and Light,” recounted Bagnaschi. “It was a lot of candles and flowers, and they hung faux stained glass in the windows.”
They also decorated four trees of varying sizes in the state dining room. That room’s sub-theme was ‘We the Children.’ The four trees included self-portraits by students whose teachers had been named Teacher of the Year and turned into ornaments. Books, both painted on the tree skirts and large, wooden replicas of storybooks created by the White House’s dedicated woodshop, surrounded the bases of the trees.
“I feel like we really got to know the students, because we looked at their portraits and their names so many times [throughout the decorating],” Bagnaschi quipped.
Bagnaschi’s team assisted with the exterior wreath, tree, and fountain decor, as well.
In an Instagram post, the first lady said, “Holidays at the White House would not be possible without the hard work of our volunteer decorators. Every wreath, every bow, and every bell was hung with their joy and love.”
Thanks to 150 volunteers from across the country, the White House décor features:
77 Christmas trees
25 wreaths
12,000 ornaments
15,000 feet of ribbon
1,600 bells
84,000 holiday lights
“It really has been super humbling, and I’m very honored to have been invited to be included,” Bagnaschi said. “I absolutely don’t know how I could’ve been given these opportunities without other people having said my name in a room of opportunity. Having a team of people who believe in you, and who are cheering you on is just unmatched.”
