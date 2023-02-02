Briana Lee O’Dell of Oakley was named to the McNeese State University President’s Honor List for the fall 2022 semester.
Undergraduate students who earned a 3.5 grade-point average while enrolled in 15 semester hours are named to the President’s Honor List.
