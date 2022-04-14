featured Oakley's Summer Concert Series set to return in May Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash The City of Oakley will relaunch its concert series in May in conjunction with its Friday Night Bites food truck roundup events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Oakley will relaunch its concert series in May in conjunction with its Friday Night Bites food truck roundup events.The music series will feature local bands and food trucks on the first Friday of May,June, August, September, and October. The food trucks and the live music will be on sitefrom 5 to 9 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St., in Oakley.The announced band schedule is below:• May 6: 925 Band • June 3: Jake Gill• August 5: Project 4 Band• September 2: Maya Latin Roots• October 7: Cut LooseGuests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy their meal and concert in the park, but no outside alcohol is permitted. For more information about the concert series, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/summer-concert-series-returns/ Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakley Concert List Oakley Concert Josh Mcmurray Oakley Food Truck Music Series Concert Roundup Bite The City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Promoted Events Miles For Mayo 5K Run & Walk Saturday, April 16th, 2022 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Veteran's Park MEMORIAL DAY'S PARADE COMMUNITY EVENT Monday, May 30th, 2022 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Ambrose Recreation and Park District Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Featured Businesses Brentwood Outdoor Living +1(925)626-6383 Website The Magic Entertainment of John Gardenier +1(844)624-4248 Website The Health Hut +1(925)634-5361 Website Byron Rock & Ready Mix +1(925)240-0067 Website Weichert Realtors +1(925)872-0001 Website Indoor Eden Interior Plantscape Designs Northern California East Bay and Delta Area +1(925)997-2378 Website NC Janitorial Services +1(925)430-3772 Website Edward Dutra Insurance +1(925)634-1194 Website Essential Exchange +1(925)984-5400 Website Tri Delta Transit +1(925)754-6622 Website SLAYROOM STUDIO +1(925)290-7283 Website Monkey Wrenches Inc. +1(925)634-4145 Website Brentwood Self Storage U-Haul reservations (925) 809-7387 +1(925)393-0465 Website Borden Junction Garage +1(925)634-5970 Rose & Sons Glass +1(925)634-5609 Website Find a local business Online Poll As summer approaches, what are you most looking forward to? You voted: The heat Vacation A break from school I'm not looking forward to summer Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesFamily suspends search for Alexis GabeDolphin Park splash pad reopens with new restrictions1 dead in crash near BrentwoodPerson that was barricaded in home in Oakley taken into custodyContra Costa County seeks residents to serve on commissionsBrentwood Senior Activity Center reopensDiscovery Bay honors residents, groupsBrentwood man completes late father’s wish, publishes book about World War II storiesPlans progress for newest East Bay Regional Park propertyBrentwood’s first Literary Stroll a page turner Videos Collections[Photos] Liberty baseball team defeats Pittsburg'I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with...' These stars lost their virginity to other celebritiesCities with the worst commutes in CaliforniaHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in Yuba City[Photos] Byron Highway crash[Photos] Antioch apartment fireBest counties to retire to in CaliforniaOscar Best Picture winners from worst to first[Photos] Officials break ground on Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in Brentwood[Photos] Freedom softball team defeats Antioch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.