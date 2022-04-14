Concert

The City of Oakley will relaunch its concert series in May in conjunction with its Friday Night Bites food truck roundup events.

The music series will feature local bands and food trucks on the first Friday of May,

June, August, September, and October. The food trucks and the live music will be on site

from 5 to 9 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St., in Oakley.

The announced band schedule is below:

• May 6: 925 Band

• June 3: Jake Gill

• August 5: Project 4 Band

• September 2: Maya Latin Roots

• October 7: Cut Loose

Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy their meal and concert in the park, but no outside alcohol is permitted. For more information about the concert series, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/summer-concert-series-returns/

