Brentwood – The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s 15th annual Oktoberfest is returning after a two-year break to City Park, and this year includes parts of Second Street and Oak Street. The event runs from 2-7 p.m.
The Oktoberfest is one of the largest events in downtown Brentwood with an estimated attendance of more than 10,000 visitors from all over the Bay Area.
“The focus for the 2022 Oktoberfest is Downtown Brentwood’s new mantra: 'We Love Local,' Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s Executive Director Amy Tilley said. "Highlighting local food, local drinks, local programs and efforts are at the heart of this year’s celebration. We are so pleased to be partnering with Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning for this event to ensure the best possible experience for our local community members and first time visitors! When we bring an event to the community, a priority for us is to partner with local organizations that bring the same passionate commitment to serving the community as we do, we are thrilled to have found a partner of that caliber in Perfect Star.”
Alpine Sound, a Bay Area German band, will kick off the event. Attendees will enjoy dancing and music as they make their way around the festival taking in the sights and sounds of Oktoberfest. At 4 p.m., the Weiner Dog Costume Parade begins, followed by the Beer Stein Obstacle Race. Wrapping up the event is local band Double Shot on stage from 5-7 p.m.
Lockeford Sausage joins the event once again, and their famed sausages attract their loyal followers. German pretzels and German-inspired fare will be provided by festival favorites, Pure Grain Bakery - Sara’s Pretzels and Foodie Call. The event will have 12 food vendors to complement the eateries of downtown Brentwood. Downtown shops will be open. Dozens of local vendors and makers will adorn Oktoberfest, with a sprinkling of the Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s non-profit partner booths as well.
What Oktoberfest would be complete without German beer? Due to the popularity of this event, downtown Brentwood’s Oktoberfest was hand picked to showcase the seasonal special releases of two high-profile beers: Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest and Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest. Local favorite Four Legs Brewing will also be on site to share their best and brightest new offerings.
Local agriculture will be on display through not only the Harvest Time collaboration, but also the newly added Wine Garden. Contra Costa County Wine Growers Association will be presenting the shaded and cozy wine garden area in City Park, while pouring wines from local winemakers.
All ages are welcome at Oktoberfest. Families can enjoy the added free activities and offerings this year inside the Family Zone. Activities include fall photo opportunities in partnership with Soiree Love, and local Harvest Time member farms will delight attendees as they come together and celebrate the fall harvest.
Free train rides, glitter tattoos and balloon animals will also be provided. The city of Brentwood Mobile Recreation Program will be there to bring more free activities for kids. The program mixes recreation, fitness, fun and art. The Mobile Recreation Program is at local parks during their Park & Play Days. More information is on the city's website.
The Downtown Brentwood Coalition hosts numerous fundraising events throughout the year in order to provide free, high quality, community-driven events in the Downtown Area. Oktoberfest is also supported by the City of Brentwood Economic Development Grant program to support the expected number of local and out-of-town visitors. The goal of an event like Oktoberfest is to welcome the entire community to celebrate together, highlight local offerings, and introduce them to historic downtown Brentwood at the same time.
VIP passes are available, and they include, line fast passes, commemorative steins, event backpacks, drink tokens, raffle entry and VIP restrooms. Those can be purchased on the Coalition’s website or Facebook event page for Oktoberfest.
