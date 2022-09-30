Brentwood Oktoberfest logo

Brentwood –  The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s 15th annual Oktoberfest is returning after a two-year break to City Park, and this year includes parts of Second Street and Oak Street. The event runs from 2-7 p.m.

The Oktoberfest is one of the largest events in downtown Brentwood with an estimated attendance of more than 10,000 visitors from all over the Bay Area.

The focus for the 2022 Oktoberfest is Downtown Brentwood’s new mantra: 'We Love Local,' Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s Executive Director Amy Tilley said. "Highlighting local food, local drinks, local programs and efforts are at the heart of this year’s celebration. We are so pleased to be partnering with Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning for this event to ensure the best possible experience for our local community members and first time visitors! When we bring an event to the community, a priority for us is to partner with local organizations that bring the same passionate commitment to serving the community as we do, we are thrilled to have found a partner of that caliber in Perfect Star.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription