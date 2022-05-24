Grandpa (a.k.a. my husband) is a shopper.
Most men dread a day at the stores, but it is not unlike him to suggest we cruise through Costco or stop by Walmart. It could be the mall or his favorite shops in Las Vegas.
He enjoys it all, but his passion has limits, and I equate his shopping trips to a sprint versus a marathon. Don't get me wrong, he is extremely fun to shop with and will even take off and browse patiently while I try on everything in my favorite store. He'll always return with either a black sweater, one black T-shirt or a pair of black shorts. Occasionally, a pair of white tennis shoes will find its way into his bag. He's quite the fashion rebel.
A few weeks ago, he and I went to the outlet stores in Livermore. It wasn't crowded so we had time to just stroll outside, enjoy the nice weather and mostly window shop. He mentioned he'd really like a new sweatshirt and Any Mountain was having a sale. It was right there, so in he went while I waited in the sunshine on a bench.
After what seemed like quite a while, I went inside and saw him still looking for a size X-Large hooded sweatshirt in, yes you guessed it, black.
Like me, he allows for some shrinkage and prefers a comfy fit on his sweat clothes. Our evenings are made for those stylish sweatpants and matching top ensembles for comfort; but I digress. In that big store filled with pretty much nothing but sweatshirts or T-shirts, there wasn't one black sweatshirt for him? I jumped into action and with one swift move down and to the left, I opened a drawer that was a black hole of black sweatshirts! Paydirt! Or was it?
I have to admit I was mixed with emotions. On one hand I was proud that I had succeeded but a tiny part of me was itching to gloat about his lack of skills compared to mine, but I chose the high road, smiled and said "Found one!"
Surprised at my quick success, Grandpa was a happy camper. Since we were merely browsing that day, we decided to leave the stores with our one treasured purchase and head home.
A few days later, we went for a quick bite to eat locally. Grandpa was wearing his new sweatshirt and I was again, feeling a tad smug. I held those thoughts to myself.
When we returned home I noticed him pulling and fidgeting a bit and a look of confused discomfort was on that handsome face. It didn't take long for him to take off the sweatshirt and start laughing. Apparently I found an X-Large alright but it was from the women's department. And that's how I got my new X-Large black hooded sweatshirt from Any Mountain!
Postscript: Grandpa did not gloat or tease me but the laughter relayed his message, loud and clear. Stay safe and well.
