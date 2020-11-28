Ed McClellan of Operation Creekside, left, receives a check from Brentwood Lions Club President Dave Ciruli to help support the group’s eighth annual Holiday Pack for the Troops. Organized by Brentwood Auto Parts, Operation Creekside and VFW Post 10789, the organization is now accepting donations. Volunteers are needed for the packing event at Veterans Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Donations can be dropped off at Brentwood Auto Parts, 7881 Brentwood Blvd., or the evening of the pack at the Veterans Hall, 757 First St. For more information or to make a donation in any form, call Brentwood Auto Parts at 925-634-3952 or email, Naparick@sbcglobal.net.
