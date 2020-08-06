In response to COVID-19 and education going virtual, Operation Helping Hands recently launched “Books, Tech, & More,” a technology and book drive to support students from underrepresented communities.
The drive will run now through Sept. 19, and the organization is asking for donations of laptops, Chromebooks, USB thumb drives, tablets, AP/IB or SAT/ACT prep books, and textbooks, which will then be forwarded to local nonprofits.
If you are interested in donating, Operation Helping Hands members are available for a contactless pickup of items to keep you, your family, and the community at large safe at helpinghandoperation@gmail.com or by leaving a voice message at 501-972-8491. To make a contribution through the group’s GoFundMe page, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3le5ebc.
