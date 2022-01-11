Helping motivated job seekers overcome barriers to employment, nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction is actively recruiting students for its Administrative Careers Training (ACT) program, which begins Jan. 31.
The ACT program helps income-eligible job seekers successfully launch a variety of administrative careers. The program will be held virtually and combine computer training with life skills, paid work experience, counseling and support, job placement assistance, and long-term alumni support.
Opportunity Junction offers the program at no cost to the participants and provides support for remote learning.
“Thanks to our generous donors and foundations, we’ve been able to provide loaner laptops and hot spots for our trainees to ensure safety during the pandemic,” explains Alissa Friedman, President and CEO.
The training phase of the program is 12 weeks long, followed by a paid internship for up to four months. Graduates typically enter employment as administrative assistants, clerks, and other office support positions. The average starting wage for those who completed the program this year is more than $18 per hour. Ongoing support for alumni continues long after graduation to ensure continued success in career advancement.
"Although I am just starting out in my new career, I am hopeful about what the future holds,” said Jackie G., ACT alumna. “My new position has the benefits and retirement plan most important to my family, and we are rebuilding our savings. I am thankful to now have the career that allows me to support my family."
There are two remaining recruitment dates available for interested applicants – Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. The next enrollment period will take place in May.
Opportunity Junction also offers Certified Nursing Assistant training, both in Antioch and with partner Mt. Diablo Adult Education in Concord. The team guides candidates through the application process year-round. Interested job seekers can start by applying at https://opportunityjunction.org/need-a-job/cna-training.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
