Oratorical Fest honors Black History Month

Twila Long, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion co–chair of the Pioneer Parent’s Club proclaimed “Let us remember that Black History is American history” to a room full of Pioneer Elementary School families during their first Oratorical Fest and Showcase on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Oratorical Fest featured performances by Pioneer Elementary students, who could choose a piece of poetry, a speech, or a monologue by a Black poet, speaker, or writer. Students were encouraged to research an African-American figure and submit a video performance, which were featured in either the showcase or on the Pioneer Parents’ Club website for viewing.
The Oratorical Fest opened with a welcome from Pioneer Parent’s Club members Long Tamara Osivwemu and Yanira Wandera. A performance of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by resident Terry Gascie followed.
The showcase featured 17 acts composed of Pioneer Elementary students and alumni who highlighted a variety of African-American authors, including Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The showcase orators were Alana Osivwemu, Jack Mundy, Marcelo Wandera, Connor Torres, Cooper Torres, Avaneesh Tiwari, Emma Kim, Nadean Long, Natalie Chiprich, Victoria Castor, Janalyse Nnanta, Jax Johnson, Christina Castor, Josie Chiprich, Samraat Rikhye, Krisha Patel, Tvisha Pawaskar, Anant Thapliyal, Achala Mukunda, Josie Chiprich and Karter Moorhouse.
There were also dance performances from Alana Osivwemu, Mya Obligacion, and Pioneer Elementary alumna Aaliyah Wandera. The orators were given awards at the end of the showcase, and led the audience in a dance.
The Pioneer Parents’ Club was inspired by the Oakland Unified School District Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Fest, which is in its 44th year. They said their hope is that the rest of Brentwood schools will come together to create a district-wide movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.