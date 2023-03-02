Oratorical Fest honors Black History Month

Photo by Rene De Amaral

The Pioneer Parents’ Club, of Pioneer Elementary School, hosted an Oratorical Fest and Showcase to celebrate Black History Month.

Twila Long, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion co–chair of the Pioneer Parent’s Club proclaimed “Let us remember that Black History is American history” to a room full of Pioneer Elementary School families during their first Oratorical Fest and Showcase on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Oratorical Fest featured performances by Pioneer Elementary students, who could choose a piece of poetry, a speech, or a monologue by a Black poet, speaker, or writer. Students were encouraged to research an African-American figure and submit a video performance, which were featured in either the showcase or on the Pioneer Parents’ Club website for viewing.

The Oratorical Fest opened with a welcome from Pioneer Parent’s Club members Long Tamara Osivwemu and Yanira Wandera. A performance of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by resident Terry Gascie followed.

