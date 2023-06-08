Orchestra club strikes a chord for students

BRENTWOOD When Beau Reed and her family were moving to Brentwood from Connecticut, one of the biggest things they looked for in a school for their kids was one not just with a band program, but also with an orchestra program.
They found Heritage, where her daughter, Maya, was a part of the Heritage orchestra up until her graduation this week. It wasn’t a perfect transition from school in Connecticut to here.
“Her experience at Heritage was lacking what we had experienced in Connecticut,” Reed said. “(In Connecticut), there was a big orchestra program where at the end you auditioned up, similar to Heritage’s Jazz Band.”
Reed and others are aiming to not just fill this orchestra hole in the school music scene in Brentwood, but grow at Adams Middle School.
Adams string orchestra club just finished their first semester, capping it off with a two-night concert in front of family and friends at the gymnasium a few weeks ago. The program consisted of about 40 students, some who had experience and some who were in an orchestra for the first time. The kids practiced twice a week for an hour after school on Wednesdays and Fridays since January leading to the concert.
The students provide their own equipment like violins and cellos, which while they recognize could have been a deterrent to some families considering that the Adams orchestra is, technically, a club and not a set program.
Maria Zichil’s son, Evan, is going into the seventh grade next year at Adams, and is a member of the band program and the orchestra club. She says that because of the apparent lack of interest from the city of Brentwood in orchestra, that she has to rent her son’s cello from Pleasanton.
“Music brings joy to my son,” she said. “All of the music shops in town don’t have cellos because they said there was no interest, so they just don’t have them available.”
Andi Isaac, the orchestra director and volunteer teacher at Adams, wanted the program so that her daughter, a violinist, could have somewhere to play outside of just private lessons.
“I wanted to start this program so that my students and my daughter, who’s also a violinist, can have a place to play in a group because it’s a lot more fun to play in an ensemble than just to play solo pieces by yourself in your room,” Isaac explained. “There’s no orchestra class in any of the middle schools in Brentwood, and there’s only one orchestra class at Heritage High School, in all of the high schools at Brentwood.”
Playing in an orchestra and the kids playing together is one of the biggest positives for the program, organizers said. “When you do a private class or instrument, you don’t get the opportunity to play in a concert,” Zichil said. “The (spring concert) for Adams there was a full gym packed with people. It’s amazing for the kids to be able to showcase what they’ve learned.”
Isaac directs the orchestra with help from Reed, a reading intervention teacher at Adams, and music teacher Kevin Fallon. What they originally thought was going to be a small club, a one-month kind of program, took over the entire spring semester with more kids than they thought they would attract.
“We thought we were going to have a little, three-week after school thing,” Isaac said. “Then all of these kids show up with orchestra instruments and just a can-do attitude. The quality of kids that came to this program and the dedication they had, just their willingness to learn and their enthusiasm speaks volumes.”
Isaac adds that the students were also telling their friends about the program and that kids from other elementary schools “can’t wait to do orchestra next year at Adams.”
The orchestra is another chapter for Fallon’s overall music program at Adams. His band program has continued to grow during his time and he’s expecting about 250 kids next school year with the orchestra club adding to that. He said that while music and band are important parts of the school culture in Brentwood, orchestra, let alone string orchestra, has kind of been forgotten about. Along with Isaac teaching the strings and with Reed’s help, he’s hoping to fill that gap in Brentwood’s music education.
“It’s just something that’s just never existed in this community,” he said. “This community has amazing choir programs, has amazing band programs, lots of amazing music is happening here.
“But it’s very obvious that there was a hole, and I know with the way my program is structured with all of these bands – so many kids in band and these big choirs, we can tell all these kids were big and say ‘I play violin. Do we have a spot for me,’ and I, for the longest time, would say, ‘Unfortunately we don’t have a string class, but would like to have you in band.’”
Demand has been there for orchestra to become a part of the music curriculum in Brentwood – from families and teachers, and even more so from the kids in middle school and late in elementary school, the teachers said. That demand, however, hasn’t been met with the same enthusiasm from the school districts.
Isaac has gone to several school board meetings and tried to plead her case to include orchestra, but has been either denied or ignored any time she’s brought it up.
“I had reached out to the districts like ‘Hey, I think orchestra would be great,’” she said. Isaac added that the districts would deny the requests citing the area’s “band tradition” when it came to music education.
“I’m learning that Brentwood doesn’t have as many different school programs in general,” Zichil said. “If you look at what schools offer in places like San Ramon and Dublin, they have more programs. I feel like having the orchestra this year just proves that there are a bunch of kids and parents that are loving these programs that we should have.”
According to Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta, orchestra is available with the other high schools if there’s demand for it. At press time, the Brentwood Unified School District had not responded.
If the district needs any more proof of how successful and beneficial adding orchestra to the music curriculum could be, they need to look no further than Adams’ Spring Concert on May 24. “We had to do two nights because we had so many parents show up,” Fallon said, explaining that because of how big the music program has become with orchestra that they couldn’t fit all of the parents in the gym, along with all of the students.
“The end goal was to give them a place to play together,” Reed said. “That’s what you play those instruments for, to play in a band. Musicians play together, so that’s the goal.”
Isaac adds that if they’re able to build on the success of Adams’ orchestra this spring that Brentwood could be on the verge of something special.
“This community could have an amazing orchestra program by the time they’re in the eighth, ninth grade just based on the talent and dedication here,” Isaac said.
