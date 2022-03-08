There’s fascinating history hidden within the hollow hills of Black Diamond Mines
From the 1850s to the early 1900s, the area that now includes the park was California’s most extensive coal-mining region. And from the 1920s through mid-1940s, silica taken from the hills was used in glassware production and at iron foundries.
You can learn more about both mining eras during underground tours, available by reservation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, March through November.
The tours lead through the sand tunnels of the former Hazel Atlas Mine. The next stop is a section of simulated coal mine with mannequins and a sound track, recreating the dark and dangerous underground environment (but without the danger).
For safety reasons, all tour participants must be at least seven years old and parent participation is required. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. People should bring jackets because mine temperatures are in the mid-50s year-round. Hard hats are required and will be provided by the park.
Fee for the full tour is $8 per person. Black Diamond Mines also has a parking fee of $5 per vehicle when the kiosk is attended.
The underground Greathouse Visitor Center is open on weekends to all ages, free of charge. The center contains displays and artifacts from the park’s mining eras.
Black Diamond Mines has lots to see and do aboveground as well. For example, it’s a premier springtime wildflower venue.
You can seek out wildflowers on your own by walking the park’s Chaparral Loop, Manhattan Canyon or Ridge Trails.
Or there may still be space on one of two guided wildflower hikes for ages 10 and older (parent participation required).
The first is a 5.5-mile hike from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at Black Diamond Mines. The second is a four-mile hike from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, this time at Diablo Foothills in Walnut Creek, another good wildflower park.
Participants should be prepared to cover some steep and uneven terrain, dress for the weather, and bring food and water.
Both hikes are free of charge, but require registration. Visit www.ebparks.org.
And there’s more: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and discover Black Diamond Mines’ Irish connection during a hike from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The hike is free, but again, registration is required.
For more information and reservations on the various mine tours, visit the park district website at www.ebparks.org, or call 888-327-2757, option 2.
