Pacific Coast Water Rescue, a local team that provides Discovery Bay and the Delta with access to water safety teams, was awarded for its efforts at a July 13 ceremony.
The organization was presented with the Hal Schell Award by Bay and Delta Yachtsman Magazine for its outstanding dedication and promotion towards the betterment of the Delta, according to a press release from the rescue organization.
“This award is proudly accepted for our whole PCWR Captains on Call Team,” the organization wrote on social media. “It is an honor to serve our Boaters on the Bay and Delta!”
