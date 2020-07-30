Holy moly it’s triple cornholy!

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Onlookers make sure to remain socially distanced as their teammate takes a shot.

Competition was fierce at the Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, July 23. The weekly event is held in the bowling alley parking lot. It was created to help support business owner Jim Wangeman and benefit the Brentwood PAL (Police Activities League).

[Photos] Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament

