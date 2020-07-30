Competition was fierce at the Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, July 23. The weekly event is held in the bowling alley parking lot. It was created to help support business owner Jim Wangeman and benefit the Brentwood PAL (Police Activities League).
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa County passes urgency ordinance to establish fines for health order violations
- Fire district investigates option to declare a state of emergency
- Contested gas station project can proceed
- Liberty Union High School District changes opening plans
- Remote learning update from Oakley Union Elementary School District
- Back to school in 2020
- Deer Ridge residents could be asked if they want to fund some golf course improvements
- Heritage names new varsity girls' water polo coach
- New Brentwood mural paints a picture of community
- Oakley five-year capital improvement program approved
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Protest at Antioch Mayor Sean Wright's office
- [Photos] School supply distribution at Ron Nunn Elementary School
- [Photos] Devon Willis candlelight vigil
- [Photos] Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament
- [Photos] Holland Tract vegetation fire 7-20-2020
- [Photos] July 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Orwood Road fire
- [Photos] Uplift & Amplify event
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.